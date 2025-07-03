Back to overview
Dredging work at Grays Harbor about to begin

July 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Mechanical clamshell dredging of Grays Harbor, Inner Harbor, Washington, will begin July 16, making it safer for local boaters to navigate, USACE said.

photo courtesy of USACE

Dredging operations will run continuously, 24/7, and conclude no later than February 14, 2026, with a pause between September 28, 2025 and December 1, 2025, for the Tribal fishing window.

According to USACE, dredging operations are expected to start in Aberdeen Reach, and occur in the shoaled areas of Aberdeen Reach, Cow Point and Turning Basin, Hoquiam Reach, North Channel, and Crossover Channel.

The material will be placed in the South Jetty Placement Site and/or the Point Chehalis Placement Site, both of which are open-water dispersive disposal sites.

Also, scows will be transiting to and from the dredging location and disposal site.

