NSW Budget funds $21.5M solution for Stockton Beach

Beach Nourishment
June 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Minns Labor Government is delivering on its election commitment to repair Stockton Beach by allocating $21.5 million in the 2025–26 NSW Budget to continue crucial renourishment works.

photo courtesy of NSW Government

This action, backed by funding, is set to protect the beach’s natural beauty, Aboriginal heritage, and its recreational and economic benefits.

The Stockton Beach Repair Blueprint outlines the actions required to preserve the beach. The NSW Government has already worked with the City of Newcastle Council to deliver 130,000 cubic meters of sand to nourish Stockton Beach.

The new funding in the 2025–26 NSW Budget will ensure the NSW Government can deliver the next phase of the Blueprint, which involves a range of action including finalizing environmental approvals, creating and implementing an environmental monitoring plan, securing licenses, planning the approach to procurement, and delivering beach nourishment,” the Government said.

This investment over five years is in addition to the $6.3 million stage one project administered by the NSW Government and jointly funded by the Australian Government and the City of Newcastle Council.

