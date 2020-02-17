WEDA Annual Dredging Summit & Expo ’20

Image source: GLDD

The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) has announced the First Call for Abstracts for its annual Dredging Summit & Expo ’20.

The conference will take place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in downtown Houston from June 9-12, 2020.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Dredging: The Impacts of Climate Change”.

WEDA’s technical sessions at the Dredging Summit and Expo are the premiere venue to discuss the science and practice of dredging, navigation and marine engineering.

The Dredging Summit & Expo ’20 will bring together expert representatives of manufacturers, universities, research institutes, consultants, public authorities, and contractors working in the dredging, navigation, coastal and inland flood protection, deep-sea mining, offshore wind energy, oil and gas production fields, and providers of a broad range of services such as brokers, insurers, financiers, lawyers, and many more.

The deadline for sending abstracts is January 17th 2020.

 

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

