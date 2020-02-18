PHOTO: Removing Mud from Upper Chesapeake Bay

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) is currently doing maintenance dredging in Chesapeake Bay by removing any mud above 36 feet in the channel for ships to pass through safely.

As shown on the latest project update photo, mud that was dredged from the Upper Chesapeake Bay and loaded into a scow is now being pumped using the unloader onto a land based fill site.

This project is part of the Inland Waterway Delaware River to Chesapeake Bay Project, which helps ensure safe and reliable maritime commerce from the Delaware Bay to the Chesapeake.