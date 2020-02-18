PHOTO: Removing Mud from Upper Chesapeake Bay

Image source: GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) is currently doing maintenance dredging in Chesapeake Bay by removing any mud above 36 feet in the channel for ships to pass through safely.

As shown on the latest project update photo, mud that was dredged from the Upper Chesapeake Bay and loaded into a scow is now being pumped using the unloader onto a land based fill site.

This project is part of the Inland Waterway Delaware River to Chesapeake Bay Project, which helps ensure safe and reliable maritime commerce from the Delaware Bay to the Chesapeake.

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

