IADC Young Management Program in Dubai

The International Association of Dredging Companies’ (IADC) Young Management Program started yesterday in Dubai, UAE.

Over a period of 3 days, participants will follow presentations and workshops, based on the topic Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure.

Presentations and workshops are given by Frank Verhoeven (IADC President), Julius Sen (LSE Ideas), Mart van Kuijk (VBDO), Dr. Mouad Lambarki (National Marine Dredging Company) and David Uzsoki (IISD).

27 participants from the following IADC member companies will participate: