IADC Young Management Program in Dubai

Image source: IADC

The International Association of Dredging Companies’ (IADC) Young Management Program started yesterday in Dubai, UAE.

Over a period of 3 days, participants will follow presentations and workshops, based on the topic Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure.

Presentations and workshops are given by Frank Verhoeven (IADC President), Julius Sen (LSE Ideas), Mart van Kuijk (VBDO), Dr. Mouad Lambarki (National Marine Dredging Company) and David Uzsoki (IISD).

27 participants from the following IADC member companies will participate:

  • DEME Group;
  • Gulf Cobla;
  • Jan De Nul Group (Official);
  • National marine Dredging Company;
  • Penta Ocean Construction Co. Ltd.;
  • Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.;
  • TOA Corporation Kuwait;
  • Van Oord Dredging and Marine Contractors bv.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Dubai Harbor Masterplan

﻿ Just a stone’s throw from Dubai’s iconic Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah, the project involved reclaiming ...

read more →

IADC Seminar in Delft

The International Association of Dredging Companies’ (IADC) Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation is set to ...

read more →

IADC Releases New Terra et Aqua

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) recently released the latest edition of their Terra et ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

IADC Dredging in Figures 2018

The 2018 edition of Dredging in Figures, an annual review of the global open dredging market by the International ...

read more →

Young Author Award Presented

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) bestowed the Young Author Award to Liesbeth De ...

read more →

Young Author Award in Rotterdam

International Association of Dredging Companies – the global umbrella organisation for contractors in the private ...

read more →

3-Day Dredging Event in Mumbai

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) will be the host of a special 3-Day Dredging and ...

read more →

IADC Conference in New Delhi

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) has announced that their event, named ‘Dredging ...

read more →

4th Nomination for Safety Award

IADC today announced the fourth nomination running to receive the Safety Award 2019 award – Jan de Nul’s Full ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Second Nominee for Safety Award

In the coming weeks, IADC will publish fourteen nominations in the running to receive the Safety Award 2019 on its ...

read more →

Ria van Leeuwen Visits Mumbai

Last week IADC’s Ria van Leeuwen visited Mumbai, India, and meet executives from Mumbai Port Trust, DG Shipping, ...

read more →

Agarwal at IADC New Delhi Event

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) has confirmed Mr. Rabindra Kumar Agarwal, Joint ...

read more →

DC Industrial New IADC Member

DC Industrial NV-SA/Group De Cloedt has become a member of the International Association of Dredging Companies ...

read more →

IADC Event in Hilvarenbeek

Almost 60 young employees from four members of International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) came together ...

read more →

IADC Award for Ms Cao Lei

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) bestowed the Young Author Award 2019 to Ms Cao Lei, ...

read more →