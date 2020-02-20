Ala Wai Canal Dredging Operations About to Begin

While work to repair two sections of the Ala Wai Canal wall has been ongoing since last October, dredging to remove accumulated silt and sediments from the canal is scheduled to start sometime next week, reports Department of Land and Natural Resources Hawaii.

Equipment fabrication and mobilization for the dredging started in December and will involve the removal of 186,000 cubic yards of material from the canal.

According to the DLNR Engineering Division, dredging depths vary from 12-6 feet below the mean lower low water mark.

Dredged material will be loaded onto a dump scow, which will be towed by a tugboat at least two times a day to an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved ocean site, known as the South O‘ahu Ocean Dredged Material Disposal Site (ODMS).

The project, worth around $21.1 million, will be performed by Hawaii Harbors Constructors JV.

DLNR Chief Engineer Carty Chang said, “The long-term benefits of this project include maintaining the ability of the canal to efficiently convey storm water flows to the ocean to reduce the risk of flooding, and to improve the aesthetics and safe use of the canal for recreational users.”

Officials expect the project to be completed by the end of this year.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 2 – December ...

read more →

Settlement Shores Work Kicks Off

The Settlement Shores canal dredging gets underway today, beginning cleanup operations at Regatta Cove, informs the ...

read more →

Swansea Canal Work Continues

Work to regenerate the historic Swansea Canal continues this month with a key element – the dredging of ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Settlement Dredging Next Week

Dredging operations on the Settlement Shores canal system are set to begin on Monday, 25 November, the Port ...

read more →

Zaragoza Canal Dredge Underway

In an effort to promote new development opportunities for the state capital, the Government of Quintana Roo is ...

read more →

C&D Canal Dredging on the Way

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District, together with their contractor, will begin maintenance ...

read more →

Flynns Beach Seawall Almost Done

The new Flynns Beach seawall and surrounding improvements are almost finished, reports the Port Macquarie-Hastings ...

read more →

Newport Canal Dredging Kicks Off

The Shropshire Wildlife Trust has just announced that an exciting dredging project to restore Newport Canal back to ...

read more →

Improving Settlement Shores

Dredging in the Settlement Shores canal system will begin in November this year to address areas where the depth ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

All Set for Ala Wai Canal Dredging

Dredging work on the Ala Wai Canal to remove accumulated silt and sediments, remove abandoned Hawaiian Electric ...

read more →

GLDD Bags Project in Maryland

Last week, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company LLC, Oakbrook, Illinois, won an $11.6 million Intracoastal ...

read more →

Assawoman Dredging Kicks Off

DNREC’s Division of Parks & Recreation has announced that dredging work on a lagoon adjacent to the Assawoman ...

read more →

Portage Canal Funds Secured

Dredging and cleanup of a nearly three-quarter mile section of the Portage Canal is moving ahead with the Wisconsin ...

read more →

CRT Dredging Plans for 2019-20

The Canal & River Trust (CRT) is spending £8 million on dredging in the financial year 2019-20 to help keep the ...

read more →

All Set for Dismal Swamp Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is set to begin Dismal Swamp Canal dredging early next week – roughly a year ahead ...

read more →