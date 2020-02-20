Funding for Lake Providence Harbor Dredging Secured

Image source: 'This Week In Louisiana Agriculture' official facebook page

Louisiana Congressman Ralph Abraham has applauded the inclusion of funding for the dredging of Lake Providence Harbor he had previously requested in President Trump’s 2021 budget.

“Lake Providence Harbor is Louisiana’s largest inland port in terms of tonnage and among the most important in the nation,” Abraham said. “Every year, around one million tons of farm commodities move through the port, but sediment deposits from the Mississippi River threaten its viability.”

“At a time when our farmers are experiencing some of the most difficult times in memory, increased storage and shipping costs due to port delays or closures can spell disaster,” he added.

“I appreciate the Trump administration recognizing this need and including the funding in its budget request, which positions it well to be included in the annual appropriations bills passed by Congress.”

Other projects located in Louisiana’s 5th District and funded in the President’s 2021 budget include Madison Parish Port, Ouachita-Black Rivers Navigation Project, and J. Bennett Johnston Waterway.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Boost for Lake Illawarra Dredging

Shellharbour City Mayor and former Lake Illawarra Estuary Committee Chair, Cr Marianne Saliba, has welcomed a ...

read more →

Boston Dredge Planned in Budget

With the release of the President’s Budget for fiscal year 2021 (FY21) for the Army Corps Civil Works program, the ...

read more →

Budget: Full Funding for SHEP

U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, U.S. Representative Buddy Carter and the Georgia Ports Authority ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Waterplace Park Dredging VIDEO

﻿ J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. has just presented a video overview of the Waterplace Park dredging project in ...

read more →

Green Light for Oswego Study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, received approval and funding recently to initiate the ...

read more →

$4.8M Boost for Ashtabula

Ohio State Senator Sean J. O’Brien has announced the release of over $4.8 million for a Lake Erie wetland ...

read more →

Providence Dredging Kicks Off

J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. has begun work on a significant dredging project along the Providence River, reports the ...

read more →

All Set for Waterplace Park Work

A long-awaited dredging project on Waterplace Park in downtown Providence is expected to begin within days, the RI ...

read more →

Funding Secured for Withernsea

A multi-million pound scheme to build coastal defenses in Withernsea has moved a step closer after East Riding of ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Boost for Grand Traverse Harbor

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has provided $3.7 million in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative ...

read more →

Waterfire Dredging Open for Bids

The RI Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC) has just announced that the Waterfire Dredging Project is out ...

read more →

Funding Confirmed for Boston

The Massachusetts Port Authority confirmed last week that $35 million has been secured to help fund the ongoing ...

read more →

Support for Boston Dredging

With the release of the President’s Budget for fiscal year 2020 for USACE Civil Works, the Army Corps’ New England ...

read more →

New Push for Little Sodus Bay

New York Senator Charles E. Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Representative John Katko are pushing the ...

read more →

Wickaboag Funding Announced

Massachusetts State Senator, Anne Gobi, has announced the release of $50,000 worth of funding for the Lake ...

read more →