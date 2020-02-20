Funding for Lake Providence Harbor Dredging Secured

zoom Image source: 'This Week In Louisiana Agriculture' official facebook page

Louisiana Congressman Ralph Abraham has applauded the inclusion of funding for the dredging of Lake Providence Harbor he had previously requested in President Trump’s 2021 budget.

“Lake Providence Harbor is Louisiana’s largest inland port in terms of tonnage and among the most important in the nation,” Abraham said. “Every year, around one million tons of farm commodities move through the port, but sediment deposits from the Mississippi River threaten its viability.”

“At a time when our farmers are experiencing some of the most difficult times in memory, increased storage and shipping costs due to port delays or closures can spell disaster,” he added.

“I appreciate the Trump administration recognizing this need and including the funding in its budget request, which positions it well to be included in the annual appropriations bills passed by Congress.”

Other projects located in Louisiana’s 5th District and funded in the President’s 2021 budget include Madison Parish Port, Ouachita-Black Rivers Navigation Project, and J. Bennett Johnston Waterway.