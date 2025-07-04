City of Onkaparinga: New funding secured for coastal adaptation work

Back to overview
Coastal Erosion
July 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Onkaparinga has secured two grants totaling $253,500 to better prepare its coastline for the impacts of climate change.

photo courtesy of City of Onkaparinga

Funded through the SA Climate Ready Coasts program, the grants will support two projects to model and monitor the city’s coastal areas.

Through a $210,500 grant, the council will monitor coastal processes – natural forces such as waves, tides and wind that shape and change coastlines – and the impact of storms and rising sea levels on local beaches and coastal areas.

The project is important in helping us prioritize our coastal adaptation projects,” said Ynys Onsman, Onkaparinga’s Manager Strategy, Sustainability and Economic Growth.

“It is a pilot program, and we will share what we learn with other coastal councils across South Australia. Our findings will act as a benchmark for the steps we all can take in preparing for and responding to coastal impacts from climate change.”

A $43,000 grant will assist the council to collect data, undertake research and model coastal processes at South Port Beach and the Onkaparinga estuary.

The area has been identified in the council’s Coastal Adaptation Plan as being at high risk of erosion and flooding. Erosion along the dunes and cliffs has already started to impact public infrastructure.

The storm conditions we experienced over the last months significantly impacted our whole coastline and that area in particular,” added Morgan Ellingham, Onkaparinga’s Manager Assets and Technical Services.

“This funding is therefore both timely and essential. It will help us to mitigate coastal erosion and flooding through strategies such as dune stabilization, cliff reinforcement, protection of infrastructure and flood protection.”

The City of Onkaparinga has committed in-kind support and a further $38,000 to the two projects.

