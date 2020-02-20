Jones Bros Working on Coastal Defenses in Old Colwyn

zoom Image source: Jones Bros

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has taken steps to deliver an active travel project and coastal defense works in Old Colwyn.

The contractor was hired by Conwy County Borough Council to improve the coastal defenses and active travel route at Splash Point, at the arches end of the Old Colwyn promenade.

The scheme, scheduled to run for up to six months, includes the development of greater capabilities to encourage physical activity while also protecting the infrastructure from being damaged or lost to coastal erosion.

A team of up to 15 will set to work improving a section of the existing cycle path and footway around the promenade as well as undertaking coastal defense works at Splash Point by constructing a rock revetment.

The project, funded through a £1.65m Active Travel grant from Welsh Government will include improvements to street lighting, seating and landscaping, designed to make the area more user friendly to cyclists and pedestrians alike.