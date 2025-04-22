Back to overview
Biggest coastal protection scheme in Hove on the horizon

Coastal Erosion
April 22, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Plans are underway to begin the next phase of the sea defenses scheme in Hove and Southwick, Brighton & Hove City Council said.

photo courtesy of Brighton & Hove City Council

The Brighton Marina to River Adur scheme aims to protect the coastline from coastal erosion by providing new measures and replacing sea defences.

The latest project runs from Kings Esplanade in Hove to Shoreham and is the biggest to be undertaken in this area.

Work has already been done to build a protective layer of rock next to Basin Road South and a new sea wall near the Hove Deep Sea Anglers Club.

The next stage involves building new timber groynes, extending the beach between the King Alfred Leisure and Second Avenue and rebuilding sea defences on Southwick beach.

As a long-term project operating in a changing financial climate, over the last 5 years it has been affected by rising global costs and availability of materials and resources. 

At Brighton & Hove’s cabinet meeting on 24 April, councilors will be asked to increase funding for the next phase from £6.5 million to £11 million.

Working in partnership to deliver value for money

Brighton & Hove is working in partnership with Adur & Worthing Councils, Shoreham Port and the Environment Agency on this project.

The partners share resources to deliver better value for money across the low-lying vulnerable coastal stretch and apply for available grants, the Council said.

The work is due to take place from late September 2025 to May 2026, timed to take place to avoid the summer season.

During the work, the council will enable seafront businesses to remain open. The work will create more space for people to enjoy, protect the city from sea level rise and storms and lead to fewer pebbles being thrown up onto the promenade during heavy storms,” the officials said.

At Southwick beach the work will start during 2026 with completion by April 2027.

