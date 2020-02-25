Baltimore Dredging Kicks Off

Photo by Christopher Gardner, USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, has begun dredging approximately 5.5 million cubic yards of material from six channels associated with the Baltimore Harbor, ensuring continued safe navigation for vessels going in and out of the Port of Baltimore.

The Corps awarded two contracts worth up to approximately $56.2 million to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock of Oak Brook, Illinois, to conduct maintenance dredging for five Maryland channels and the York Spit Channel in Virginia.

Dredging associated with the York Spit Channel contract is tentatively scheduled to begin in May.

The following channels used by large container ships traveling to and from Port of Baltimore facilities will be dredged to their respective authorized dimensions, plus allowable over depth of 1 foot:

  • Brewerton Angle (Maryland) to a depth of 51 feet and width of 700 feet (roughly 170,000 cubic yards);
  • Brewerton Channel (Maryland) to a depth of 51 feet and width of 700 feet (roughly 305,000 cubic yards);
  • Brewerton Channel Eastern Extension (Maryland) 36 feet and width of 600 feet (roughly 950,000 cubic yards);
  • Tolchester Channel (Maryland) to a depth of 36 feet and width of 600 feet (roughly 1.2 million cubic yards);
  • Northwest Branch East Channel (Maryland) to a depth of 50 feet and width of 700 feet (roughly 160,000 cubic yards);
  • York Spit Channel (Virginia) to a depth of 51 feet and width of 800 feet (roughly 2.68 million cubic yards).

The material being removed consists primarily of mud, silt, sand, shell, and mixtures thereof.

In coordination with the State of Maryland, the roughly 2.15 million cubic yards of material dredged from Brewerton Channel Eastern Extension and Tolchester Channel will be beneficially reused at the Paul S. Sarbanes Ecosystem Restoration Project at Poplar Island located on the eastern side of the Chesapeake Bay.

 

