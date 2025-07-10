Back to overview
USACE seeks comments on Upper Pool 4 dredge cut

July 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a draft Environment Assessment, or EA, for a proposed routine dredge cut below Goose Bay in Upper Pool 4 in Pierce County, Wisconsin and Goodhue County, Minnesota.

USACE said that the dredge cut involves establishing a new location for river dredging.

This proactive approach aims to maintain a 9-foot channel depth and minimize the need for emergency dredging. The frequency of dredging will be dependent on river conditions. The first proposed dredging of this cut is scheduled for summer 2025,” said USACE.

A final determination on the draft EA will be made following the public review period. 

Dredging the Mississippi River 9-foot navigation channel is a critical component to ensure the movement of commercial goods. To maintain the channel, the St. Paul District removes around 1 million cubic yards of dredged material, or river sand, every year.

The deadline for submitting the comments about this project is August 9.

