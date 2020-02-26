Moscow Dredging Congress Starts

Image source: Port News

The Third Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress, hosted by the maritime industry media group PortNews, officially kicked off in Moscow today.

The Congress includes the 7th International Dredging Forum and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

The discussions will cover hydrological aspects of the Nizhny Novgorod hydrosystem project including alternative solutions, prospects and problems of operating water facilities within the jurisdiction of Federal Water Resources Agency, key design solutions for water supply to Volga-Akhtubinsk flood plain, etc.

According to the organizers, construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works.

Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

More info will follow

 

 

