Dredging starts at Port Hope outer harbor

July 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A dredging program at the Port Hope outer harbor will be conducted beginning this week to remove sediment build-up in the area.

photo courtesy of imsdredge.com

Work is expected to continue over the next several weeks. During this time, the boat launch and surrounding areas will remain open until further notice,” Municipality of Port Hope said.

The removed sediment will be placed on the West Beach near the water treatment plant and away from the shoreline.

To conduct this operation, municipal staff have consulted with experts in the field of hydrology and have obtained permits/permission from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, and the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority.

Testing of the sediment will be conducted to ensure that it conforms to the standards of the Ministry of Environment, Conservation, and Parks (MECP) for use as beach supplement. 

If the sediment meets the MECP standards, it will be deposited at both the East and West Beaches in Port Hope, the officials said. If the sediment does not meet MECP standards, the materials will be transported to a licensed landfill site.

