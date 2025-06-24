Back to overview
BMT presents AI dredging tools at WODCON

Dredging
June 24, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

BMT said that they will share development of its next-generation AI enabled tools for dredging decision intelligence at the 24th World Dredging Congress & Exhibition (WODCON XXIV) this week.

photo courtesy of BMT

This year’s event, themed “Dredging Towards a More Resilient Future,” brings together global leaders in dredging, navigation and marine engineering.

At BMT, we’re proud to work alongside leading ports and operators to co-develop solutions that truly address their operational realities. We’re excited to bring this innovation to WODCON XXIV and demonstrate how BMT can help US ports maximize efficiency, reduce costs and advance their resilience goals in today’s dynamic maritime environment,” said Philip White, Senior Business Development Manager, Infrastructure and Environment, BMT.

The new AI driven forecasting tools seek to continuously improve forecasting accuracy, strategically enabling channel infrastructure decision makers to plan maintenance dredging cycles.

This cutting-edge functionality is purpose-built to address the most complex challenges faced by ports and waterways – enabling smarter safer, and more sustainable dredging operations, the company said.

