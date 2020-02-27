Mahanadi River Mouth Dredging Completed

Chairman of the Paradip Port Trust, Shri Rinkesh Roy, announced today the completion of dredging operations at Mahanadi River Mouth.

This work was carried out by a dredger of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd.

Chairman, of the PPT during his interaction with the Press today informed that there is a narrow window period between January and February to complete the work smoothly in tranquil conditions.

According to him, now 4 meter depth is maintained at critical areas of the river mouth even during the low tide.

He also added that PPT has dredged the channel in two instances during 1998 & 2000 by engaging the dredgers of M/s. DCI Ltd.

“Marine department of PPT will soon install temporary buoys in the channel and tender has already been floated for permanent ones,” concluded Shri Rinkesh Roy.