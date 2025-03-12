Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BEML and Dragflow partnership to strengthen indigenous dredging solutions

BEML and Dragflow partnership to strengthen indigenous dredging solutions

Dredging
March 12, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Dragflow has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with BEML Limited, a leading multi-technology company in India.

Photo courtesy of Dragflow

Together, the two companies will collaborate on the design, development, testing, commissioning, supply, and after-sales service of Amphibious Cutter Suction Dredgers.

By combining Dragflow’s advanced dredging technology with BEML’s engineering expertise, they aim to revolutionize the dredging sector with sustainable and high-performance solutions.

This strategic alliance will deliver cost-effective, reliable, and locally manufactured de-silting solutions for riverine and inland waterways, as well as other marine dredging applications in India and global markets.

Shri Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML Ltd., stated: “By developing high-performance amphibian cutter suction dredgers, we are addressing critical challenges in waterway management, reservoir sustainability, and urban flood resilience. This partnership enhances power generation efficiency, strengthens navigation safety, and aligns with global sustainability priorities.

Mr. Nicola Masotti, General Manager of Dragflow S.R.L., Italy, commented: “Signing this Memorandum of Understanding with BEML marks a significant milestone for Dragflow, reinforcing our commitment to delivering cutting-edge dredging solutions through strategic partnerships. This collaboration not only strengthens our global presence but also drives technological innovation that will benefit the entire industry.”

This partnership also aligns with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, driving the development of locally engineered solutions to support the maritime sector.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles