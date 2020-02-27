Senator Tarr Tours Annisquam River Dredging Project

Massachusetts Senator Bruce Tarr visited dredging operations on the Annisquam River in Gloucester last week.

Senator Tarr was instrumental in getting the contributed funds from the MA Dredging Program, allowing USACE to award the dredging contract.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, awarded this contract to Coastline Consulting on October 10, 2019.

The project, jointly funded by USACE and the Massachusetts Dredging Program, consists of maintenance dredging of over 140,000 cubic yards of sand to remove shoals from the channel, and part of the Lobster Cove anchorage, with placement of the dredged material at Ipswich Bay Nearshore Disposal Site and Gloucester Historic Disposal Site.