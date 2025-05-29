Philadelphia to Trenton dredging project on the way

Back to overview
Dredging
May 29, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District will, later this year, issue an Invitation for Bid (IFB) Solicitation for the maintenance dredging of Delaware River — Philadelphia to Trenton Project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

Contract work consists of maintenance dredging of approximately 400,000 cubic yards of sediment within the Delaware River, Philadelphia to Trenton main navigation channel between the PA-NJ Turnpike Bridge and the north end of Newbold Island as well as the Fairless Turning Basin.

Work includes hydraulic cutterhead dredging with placement of the dredged material into the Money Island Disposal Area in Falls Township, PA.

Dredging will be required to a depth of 41’ MLLW (Datum) plus 1’ allowable overdepth. All dredging must be completed by 15 March 2026 due to environmental restrictions.

USACE expects the solicitation to be released on 17 June 2025.

