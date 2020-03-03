Dredger Woomera Arrives in Gladstone

Hall Contracting’s backhoe dredger Woomera has arrived in Gladstone for the $80 million Clinton Vessel Interaction Project, the Australia’s largest dredging, civil and marine construction company said in their latest facebook announcement.

The project, led by Gladstone Ports Corporation, will widen the waterway by about 100 meters and to further develop port facility area at Fisherman’s Landing.

The work is needed to create a greater passing distance between cruising vessels and berthed ships in the channel.

According to Gladstone Ports Corporation, shipping within the port will not be affected while works are undertaken.

Work is expected to start in the following days and will finish in the second half of 2020.