Teledyne Marine Introduces New Unmanned Survey Vessel

Teledyne Marine has released a new unmanned survey vessel – the TELEDYNE Z-BOATTM 1800-T.

The survey vessel will be equipped with Trimble’s high-precision GNSS heading receiver and is compatible with Trimble® Marine Construction (TMC) software, enabling marine construction/dredging projects to run efficiently and be monitored in real time anywhere in the world.

THE TELEDYNE Z-BOATTM 1800-T, designed and manufactured by Teledyne Oceanscience, is a high-resolution shallow water hydrographic unmanned survey vehicle with the newly released Odom Hydrographic Echotrac E20 Singlebeam Echosounder and dual antenna Trimble BX992 GNSS heading receiver.

The boat’s small footprint allows access to areas that are simply too small, confined, or just unsafe for larger vessels.