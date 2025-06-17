Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Opascor to introduce new dredging equipment soon

EXCLUSIVE: Opascor to introduce new dredging equipment soon

Dredging
June 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Oriental Port and Allied Services Corp. (Opascor), the exclusive cargo handling operator at Cebu International Port, said that they will roll out new dredging equipment in the following days.

photo courtesy of PISM Cebu

This information was revealed at the company’s Partners’ Appreciation Night, held at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu on Friday, June 15, by Opascor chairman Tomas Riveral.

According to the official, new dredging equipment is expected to increase ground handling productivity, forming part of Opascor’s broader strategy to enhance service levels and support port growth.

This new investment signals our commitment to technology, speed, and service. We believe that boosting efficiency is not just about infrastructure; it’s about serving our partners better,” Riveral said.

The chairman also extended appreciation to government entities, including the Cebu Port Authority, Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Immigration, among others, for their regulatory support and collaboration.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles