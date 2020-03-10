Manasota Meeting on March 17

Image source: GLDD

Sarasota County will host a public meeting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, to provide information and answer questions regarding the Manasota Key Restoration Project.

“There will be a brief presentation at the beginning. County staff will be available for one-on-one discussions with interested citizens after the presentation,” said the county in their official release.

The meeting will take place at the Hermitage Artist’s Retreat, Palm House, 6630 Manasota Key Road, Englewood.

Construction activities started in Charlotte County on March 2, 2020. Following the completion of construction in Charlotte County, construction will commence in Sarasota County. This is expected to begin near, or shortly after, the beginning of April.

The borrow areas are shoals of sand between three and six miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico.

The project is scheduled for final completion in late April 2020.

 

