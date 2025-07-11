Lido Beach renourishment set for late 2025

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
July 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Sarasota, in collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Sarasota County, has unveiled a plan for a comprehensive coastal protection project to restore and fortify Lido Beach.

photo courtesy of sarasotafl.gov

Beach renourishment is estimated to begin late 2025, with construction of a new vegetative dune system south of the Lido Beach Pavilion for additional resiliency anticipated to begin in late 2026.

Lido Beach has experienced accelerated shoreline degradation due to the cumulative impacts of multiple hurricanes. This critical infrastructure project, paid for by $12 million in federal funding, will restore 1.2 miles of eroded shoreline and improve resiliency by depositing 200,000 – 300,000 cubic yards of sand sourced locally from the dredging of New Pass.

The renourishment of Lido Beach will not only improve the area for residents and visitors but also increase the resiliency of our coastal community,” said Mayor Liz Alpert.

Renourishment of Lido Beach is estimated to be complete in early 2026. The vegetative dune system, providing added protection against erosion and weather impacts, is anticipated to be complete by spring 2027, the City said.

This renourishment is the second under a long-term agreement between the City of Sarasota and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The first renourishment of Lido Beach under this agreement took place in 2021.

