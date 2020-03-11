Mordialloc Creek Dredging Project Begins

Parks Victoria has begun maintenance dredging in and around Mordialloc Creek entrance following natural sand build up which has created a hazard for recreational and commercial boat operators.

In the notice, Parks Victoria said that the dredging works will be carried out by a cutter suction dredge.

The officials also added that dredged material will be deposited for beach renourishment at the adjacent beach, south of the creek entrance.

Maintenance dredging at Mordialloc Creek will run for approximately 4-5 days, depending upon weather.

Mariners are advised to exercise caution during the dredging process and are also reminded to observe the 5 knot speed limit in the channel and in the vicinity of the dredge.