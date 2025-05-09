Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Port of Weipa dredging program underway

Dredging
May 9, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) has begun annual maintenance dredging program at the Port of Weipa.

Photo courtesy of NQBP

According to NQBP, trailing suction hopper dredge (TSHD) Brisbane is conducting the operations at the Port of Weipa and Rio Tinto Weipa Amrun until June.

Maintenance dredging is essential to the ongoing functionality of our ports,” NQBP Chief Executive Officer Brendan Webb said. “This program maintains safe, navigable shipping channels for our port users and reflects standard practice for port authorities around the world. This year’s dredging campaign will run for approximately four weeks, from early May through to early June 2025.”

Mr Webb also urged recreational and commercial waterway users to exercise caution during the works. “The Brisbane and its support vessels have limited manoeuvrability, so we strongly encourage all boaties to remain alert and follow  warning signals, including flags and lights.”

The maintenance dredging will be carried out under all required approvals and permits, and in accordance  with strict environmental conditions.

