Van Oord Takes Part in Hansweert Dyke Reinforcement Project

Image source: Van Oord

The Scheldestromen Water Board and the Van Oord – KWS consortium today signed the contract for the Hansweert dyke reinforcement project in Zeeland, the Netherlands.

The consortium, together with the Scheldestromen Water Board and Witteveen + Bos engineering and consultancy firm, will form the construction team that will prepare and carry out the dyke reinforcement.

The dyke will need to be reinforced over a length of more than 5 kilometers to meet the current safety standard.

The Hansweert dyke reinforcement is a complex project. Part of the dyke lies along inhabited areas. The dyke also borders on a Natura 2000 area.

According to Van Oord, the project comprises two phases: Phase 1 involves the construction team phase, with the client and the contractor jointly determining the design and the method of execution and formulating the price and the contract. The intention is to contract the contractor of the construction team phase also for phase 2, the implementation phase.

The project execution will start in 2022 and the completion is expected in 2024.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Testing the Deep Dig-It Trencher

TenneT, with the help of Van Oord, is building the Hollandse Kust (South) offshore grid to the north of the ...

read more →

IADC Test Case in Texel

International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) recently released a new article titled ‘Mapping water ...

read more →

Van Oord Wins Eforie Contract

Van Oord has been awarded a contract to reinforce the coast at the Romanian seaside resort of Eforie. Existing ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

Centerm Expansion Continues

Works are continuing on the Centerm Expansion Project and South Shore Access Project in Vancouver (BC), informs the ...

read more →

Van Oord Adjusts Leadership

The Executive Board of Van Oord has announced that as of 1 January 2020, Paul Verheul will take over the position ...

read more →

TSHD HAM 318 Busy in Mauritania

Van Oord is deepening and widening the access channel and turning basin of a large ore export facility in ...

read more →

Bacton to Walcott Scheme Opens

Van Oord, working as part of Team Van Oord, has successfully completed the Bacton to Walcott Coastal Management ...

read more →

Van Oord and the New Wilderness

Van Oord and film companies EMS and Veldkijker have signed a sponsorship contract for a new nature film, Wild Port ...

read more →

Officials Tour Dyke Marsh Project

Representatives from the Army Corps’ Baltimore District and Coastal Design and Construction Inc. last week ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Vox Amalia to Work in Bacton

Just a few weeks ago, Van Oord and Royal Haskoning DHV, working as part of Team Van Oord, have started the ...

read more →

Mozambique Deal for Van Oord

Dutch dredging specialist Van Oord, in consortium with TechnipFMC, has won a contract by Anadarko Moçambique Área ...

read more →

Mexican Deal for Van Oord

The Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, gave the go-ahead yesterday for the land reclamation works ...

read more →

1st Job for Van Oord's Werkendam

The world’s first LNG-powered crane vessel – Werkendam – started work on its first project this ...

read more →

Van Oord Eyes Damietta Deal

Captain Tarek Shahin, the Egyptian Damietta Port Authority (DPA) chairman, hosted a meeting today with a delegation ...

read more →

IHC to Equip Van Oord's Duo

Royal IHC has won a contract for the design and delivery of the complete dredge installations for two new ...

read more →