West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Meeting in April

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, will host a public meeting to present updates to the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project.

The project will provide 100 year level risk reduction to the area extending from Bonnet Carre spillway to Garyville.

At the April 2nd event residents will be able to view maps of the proposed alignment within St. John the Baptist Parish and hear about the latest in ongoing construction efforts from the project team.

These include the recent completion of field investigations via soil borings and other environmental assessment as well as vegetation clearing efforts.

During Hurricane Isaac, storm surge inundated approximately 7,000 homes and the interstate was submerged for several days slowing emergency response across the region.

The complete $760 million West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project will provide hurricane risk reduction for over 60,000 people in the area.

It will span approximately 22 miles and include levees, T-Wall, four pumping stations, eight drainage structures, and approximately thirty-five utility relocations.