Magnor Complets Melbourne Dredging Gig

The Victorian Ports Melbourne announced today the completion of dredging works at various locations within the Port of Melbourne.

The dredging, which began in December 2019, was carried out to remove a build-up of sediment and to ensure port’s berths and channels are maintained for shipping.

The works took place at the following locations:

Swanson Dock;

Yarra River;

Webb Dock;

Gellibrand Pier and Swing Basin;

Williamstown Channel;

Port Melbourne Channel;

Station Pier.

Dredging activities were conducted by Boskalis backhoe dredger Magnor (LOA 74.2m, Beam 22.0m).