Next Round of Batemans Bay Dredging

Image source: ECT

Next round of Batemans Bay dredging operations is currently underway, according to the Roads and Maritime Services NSW.

The dredging operations, which started on March 6, will be occurring in the vicinity of the Clyde River Bar, Batemans Bay.

Vessel operators should exercise caution in the vicinity of the Clyde River Bar, Batemans Bay, due to dredging operations and the presence of the floating dredge, spoil pipeline and other associated equipment, Roads and Maritime said in the notice.

They also added that the dredge spoil pipeline will be marked by lights and high visibility floats, and the dredge will display the required shapes and lights.

Officials expect that the dredging operations will be completed by Monday, March 30, 2020.

Batemans Bay is a popular recreational boating destination within easy reach from Canberra that supports significant tourism activity and provides access to the Batemans Bay Marine Park, including the Montague Island Nature Reserve.

The area also supports a growing and regionally important aquaculture industry, particularly oyster farming, and a range of other commercial operations including marinas, fishing businesses, hire and drive businesses and commercial passenger vessels.

 

