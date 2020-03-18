Construction Progresses at Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal

Image source: SCPA

S.C. Ports Authority (SCPA) announced yesterday that construction work on the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal’s new wharf is about 80% complete as construction progresses on Phase One of the new container terminal.

The country’s newest container terminal, the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal , is on track to open in March 2021 as construction advances in early 2020.

Site work for Phase One is well underway, preparing the terminal to handle trucks, operations, refrigerated container racks, containers and cranes.

Several buildings are beginning to take shape on the terminal, including the terminal operations building, the vessel operations building, several booths, canopies and other support facilities.

Phase One will have a 1,400-foot wharf capable of handling up to 19,000-TEU vessels. The wharf piles have been installed, and the concrete placement for the wharf deck is ongoing. The overall wharf work is about 80% complete.

The ongoing collaboration between S.C. Ports engineering team and our contracting partners has led to impressive progress on the site, ensuring Phase One of the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal is on schedule to open in March 2021,” said Walter Lagarenne, S.C. Ports’ Director of Engineering and Permitting.

 

