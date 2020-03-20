Lake Seminole Dredging Underway VIDEO

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s WaterMattersTV has just released this very interesting video about the Lake Seminole Dredging Program.

Under the official plan, this three-year dredging project will remove about 54 tons of phosphorus and 311 tons of nitrogen, reducing nitrogen loads by 56 percent in Long Bayou and Boca Ciega Bay.

Lake Seminole is the county’s second largest freshwater lake, a critical part of the watershed and a major amenity for recreation and nature enjoyment, but accumulated sediment has contributed to persistent water quality problems and habitat degradation.

The $19 million project is scheduled for completion in early 2023.