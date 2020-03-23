Damen Shipyards Group Appoints New COO

Image source: Damen

As of April 1st, Marc van Heyningen will become the new Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Damen Shipyards Group.

This completes the Executive Board of the leading Dutch maritime solutions provider.

We warmly welcome Marc on board,” said CEO Arnout Damen. “With his experience and background, he is certainly able to take operational excellence within our company to an even higher level.”

Marc is a MSc in Civil Structural Engineering at Delft University and has spent the vast majority of his career working for Fluor Corporation in various general and operations management positions in, for example, The Netherlands, The UK, India and the USA.

Mr Van Heyningen is the successor to Jan-Wim Dekker, who started as Chief Commercial Officer on 1 January. In addition to Mr Damen, Mr Dekker and Mr Van Heyningen, Andreas Fluhrer (Chief Transformation Officer), Tom Touber (Chief Financial Officer) complete the board.

 

