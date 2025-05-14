Back to overview
Home Dredging Today New chapter for Royal IHC in India – New office in Navi Mumbai

New chapter for Royal IHC in India – New office in Navi Mumbai

Dredging
May 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Royal IHC has just opened their expanded office space – Floor 501 – in Navi Mumbai.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

This marks an important step in growing our presence in India, which has been part of our story since delivering our first dredger here in 1926,” said Royal IHC.

IHC India offices serve as a regional hub, production facility, and service center, supporting engineering and project execution in close collaboration with their global teams.

The new space was officially inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, joined by His Excellency Mr. Nabil Taouati, Consul General of the Netherlands, who highlighted the strong ties between these two countries and industries.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles