Summing Up Results of Rosmorport

zoom Image source: Rosmorport

FSUE “Rosmorport” recently released a report which sums up activities and results of the company during the first two months of 2020.

In the report, among other things, the company announced that they continue the work to arrange for navigation sizes in the seaports of Kavkaz, Makhachkala and Korsakov where the total amount of excavated soil has exceeded 20,000 cubic meters.

FSUE “Rosmorport” also said that the fleet of the enterprise has started maintenance dredging operations in the seaport of Kholmsk.

A total of 215,000 cubic meters of soil was excavated during the formation of a water area in the seaport of Ust Luga (the project for building a sea terminal to transship mineral fertilizers).

FSUE “Rosmorport” specialists also prepared a Russian government draft decree in the respect of using dredged material during the construction of federal property facilities, which has been submitted to Rosmorrechflot. This will help save budget means and minimize damage to the environment in respect of the burial of bottom soil.