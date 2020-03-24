Summing Up Results of Rosmorport

Image source: Rosmorport

FSUE “Rosmorport” recently released a report which sums up activities and results of the company during the first two months of 2020.

In the report, among other things, the company announced that they continue the work to arrange for navigation sizes in the seaports of Kavkaz, Makhachkala and Korsakov where the total amount of excavated soil has exceeded 20,000 cubic meters.

FSUE “Rosmorport” also said that the fleet of the enterprise has started maintenance dredging operations in the seaport of Kholmsk.

A total of 215,000 cubic meters of soil was excavated during the formation of a water area in the seaport of Ust Luga (the project for building a sea terminal to transship mineral fertilizers).

FSUE “Rosmorport” specialists also prepared a Russian government draft decree in the respect of using dredged material during the construction of federal property facilities, which has been submitted to Rosmorrechflot. This will help save budget means and minimize damage to the environment in respect of the burial of bottom soil.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Russia Volumes to Grow in 2020

The scope of dredging and hydraulic engineering works in Russia is expected to grow this year, informs the maritime ...

read more →

Russia's Aging Dredging Fleet

The average age of dredging fleet in Russia is 36 years and the country urgently needs to put new dredgers into ...

read more →

Rabochaya Handed Over to ACBB

One of the latest additions to the FSUE Rosmorport fleet – the self-propelled hopper barge of project HB 900 ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 24-March 1, 2020). ...

read more →

NOVATEK Dredging by April 2021

FSUE Rosmorport is set to complete dredging works under NOVATEK’s project on construction of a transshipment ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 10-16, 2020).   ...

read more →

New TSHD Joins Rosmorport Fleet

New trailing suction hopper dredger named Yury Maslyukov, built by Karelia-based Onezhsky Shipyard under the design ...

read more →

Anadyr liman Project Begins

FSUE Rosmorport has officially started the construction works on a passenger ferry berth on the left coast of the ...

read more →

Onezhsky Launches New TSHD

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) has held a launching ceremony for the ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Sabetta Dredging Kicks Off

Two dredging vessels, owned by FSUE Rosmorport’s Arkhangelsk, arrived at Sabetta seaport (Yamal) earlier this week ...

read more →

Rabochaya Joins Rosmorport Fleet

FSUE Rosmorport North-Western Basin Branch recently added a new vessel to its fleet – the self-propelled hopper ...

read more →

Rosmorport Figures for 2019

The scope of maintenance dredging performed by FSUE Rosmorport in 2019 will total approximately 10 million cbm, ...

read more →

Kaliningrad Tender Announced

FSUE Rosmorport has invited bidders to submit their offers for the 2019 Kaliningrad seaport maintenance dredging ...

read more →

Ust Luga Dredging Underway

The FSUE “Rosmorport” North-Western Basin Branch is carrying out scheduled dredging operations in the water area of ...

read more →

Rabochaya Clears Sea Trials

Self-propelled hopper barge ‘Rabochaya’ has successfully completed sea trials at Onego Shipyard LLC, ...

read more →