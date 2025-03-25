Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Port of Taganrog dredging kicks off

Port of Taganrog dredging kicks off

Dredging
March 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A maintenance dredging campaign is currently underway at the Port of Taganrog, Rosmorport said.

photo courtesy of Rosmorport

Rosmorport’s own multi-bucket dredger and a hopper barge have been deployed for the project.

By the end of the month, another dredger and two hopper barges will arrive at the port to assist, the Russian port operator said.

The current phase of dredging at the port is part of a broader project that will remove a total of more than 1.53 million cubic meters of sediment from the surrounding seabed

Rosmorport will be responsible for extracting 1.06 million cubic meters of sediment, while the remainder will be handled by a designated contractor.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles