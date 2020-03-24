Weinam Creek Operations Underway

Redland City Council is conducting regular maintenance dredging operations in Weinam Creek – Southern Moreton Bay.

The Queensland Government Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) announced that dredging operations will be conducted from 20 March 2020 to 30 March 2020.

In the notice, TMR said that the dredge will operate near the ferry terminal with a hopper barged moored directly adjacent to the eastern breakwall.

TMR also added that a floating pipeline will connect the dredger and hopper barge, which will be marked by flashing yellow lights.

The hopper barge will be towed each night to Mud Island for disposal for the period of the works.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Mordialloc Creek Dredging Begins

Parks Victoria has begun maintenance dredging in and around Mordialloc Creek entrance following natural sand build ...

read more →

$4.1M for Cheesequake Creek Job

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. has just announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will allocate $4.1 million ...

read more →

McKay Creek Dredging on the Way

The City of Pendleton, Umatilla County, and the Lower McKay Creek Water Control District have been working since ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Kananook Creek Work Underway

﻿ Kananook Creek mouth maintenance dredging works are in full swing now, according to the Coast Guard Frankston. ...

read more →

Meeting on Big Fishweir Creek

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, will host a community meeting Tuesday, October 29 at ...

read more →

Improving Peters Creek, PA

The Peach Bottom Marina, located on Fulton Township’s Peters Creek in Pennsylvania, closed September 3 for dredging ...

read more →

Maria Creek Dredging Underway

The Kingston District Council (SA) is continuing dredging operations in the Maria Creek channel following damaging ...

read more →

USACE, Louisville MSD Join Forces

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Louisville District and local project sponsor, Louisville MSD, hosted a ...

read more →

Gold Coast Projects Move Forward

It’s full steam ahead for the City of Gold Coast, Queensland, ongoing coastal protection program, with construction ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Papillion Creek Study on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District, in cooperation with the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources ...

read more →

Dredging Works in Tallebudgera

The annual Tallebudgera and Currumbin Creek dredging campaigns will again occur during the winter and spring ...

read more →

All Set for Butano Dredging

The San Mateo Resource Conservation District (RCD) has officially marked the start of the dredging process along ...

read more →

Metedeconk Dredging Underway

The next round of dredging operations in the Metedeconk River is now underway, according to the Brick Township ...

read more →

Neabsco Creek Dredge Complete

The opening of the newly dredged channel in Neabsco Creek was recently made official with a ribbon cutting ceremony ...

read more →

Hay Point Dredging Underway

Maintenance dredging operations are currently underway at the Port of Hay Point, North Queensland Bulk Ports ...

read more →