Weinam Creek Operations Underway

Redland City Council is conducting regular maintenance dredging operations in Weinam Creek – Southern Moreton Bay.

The Queensland Government Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) announced that dredging operations will be conducted from 20 March 2020 to 30 March 2020.

In the notice, TMR said that the dredge will operate near the ferry terminal with a hopper barged moored directly adjacent to the eastern breakwall.

TMR also added that a floating pipeline will connect the dredger and hopper barge, which will be marked by flashing yellow lights.

The hopper barge will be towed each night to Mud Island for disposal for the period of the works.