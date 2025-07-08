Dredging operations underway in Fairport Harbor

Back to overview
July 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is conducting the dredging operations in Fairport Harbor, Ohio to ensure the flow of cargo and commerce.

photo courtesy of USACE

With a crew working around the clock, the Grand River and harbor opening are being dredged by two different vessels.

Each vessel is focusing on different types of materials, one that is lighter at the bottom of the lake and heavier at the bottom of the river.

Utilizing different buckets on each vessel allows for the different materials to be removed more efficiently, USACE said.

photo courtesy of USACE

A total of approximately 225,000 cubic yards of material is contracted to be dredged and placed in nearshore areas and an upland processing facility.

