Damen Electrically Driven ECSD650 Ready for Delivery

Damen Shipyards Group is ready to deliver another vessel – this time it is the electrically driven cutter suction dredger ECSD650.

In its latest announcement, the company said that following extensive tests at the Damen Dredging yard, the zero emission dredger can be handed over to its new owner.

The e-installation on board powers the dredge pump (1.850 kW), hydraulic unit (1.120 kW), the jet water pump (280 kW) and the board net.

The modular dredger has been designed to dredge at -18m and to pump some 7.000m³/h of mixture.