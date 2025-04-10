Back to overview
MOTAS wins contract for TSHD dredge package

Dredging
April 10, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

MOTAS has been awarded a contract to design and deliver dredge equipment and components, including a dredge automation package, for a Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD).

Photo courtesy of MOTAS

YÜTEK Makina Gemi İnşa Sanayi Ticaret Ltd. Şti will build the TSHD, which will be equipped with a dredge pump, bow coupling, gate valves, and other components.

The vessel will have impressive stats of 79.85m length, 20m dredging depth, and 2×1300 kW power.

Teun Boerma, Sales Manager: “The TSHD, the first of its kind to be designed and built in Turkey, will be used for the maintenance of ports and waterways by the Ministry of Transport.”

Additionally, the dredger can be utilized for capital dredging, such as land reclamation projects.

