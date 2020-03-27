Mississippi River Habitat Construction Project Kicks Off

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, has started the first phase of the McGregor Lake Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project to restore habitat within Pool 10 of the Upper Mississippi River.

The McGregor Lake project, located near Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, will restore and protect island habitat, protect shoreline from erosion and create overwintering fish habitat.

The goal of the project is to provide habitat and food and resting places for river wildlife, such as migratory waterfowl, shorebirds, turtles, frogs and fish.

The total project is anticipated to cost approximately $20 million.

The first phase will consist of transferring 70,000 cubic yards of dredged sand from the nearby McMillan Island dredged material site to McGregor Lake. This phase is anticipated to take two to three months to complete, while the total project may take up to five years to construct.

The McGregor Lake project was planned and designed as part of a cooperative effort between the Corps of Engineers; the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; the Iowa and Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources; and local interests.

This project is funded under authority of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Environmental Management Program. The program is intended to ensure the coordinated development and enhancement of the Upper Mississippi River system with primary emphasis on habitat restoration projects and resource monitoring.

In the more than 30-year history of the program, nearly 60 habitat projects benefiting approximately 100,000 acres on the Upper Mississippi River, from Minneapolis to St. Louis, have been completed.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Protecting the Maurepas Swamp

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced yesterday that the RESTORE Council has voted to approve $130 million ...

read more →

$85M for Mississippi River Dredge

Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise has announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 2020 Work Plan includes ...

read more →

Kentucky Point Project Complete

The Memphis District of the Army Corps recently completed another important Mississippi River project located just ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Queen Bess Project Nears End

The Queen Bess Island project, one of the fastest moving restoration projects Louisiana has seen, is nearing its ...

read more →

Bay Denesse Project Underway

Ducks Unlimited is working to restore 2,550 acres of coastal marsh approximately 2.5 miles northeast of Buras, ...

read more →

Open House on UMRR Pool 13

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Iowa Department of ...

read more →

Beaver Island Dredging on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District’s representatives met with partners from Iowa ...

read more →

Maintaining Mississippi River

U.S. Reps. Betty McCollum, Angie Craig and Ron Kind sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget earlier ...

read more →

Beaver Island Project Continues

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, said in their latest announcement that the works continue ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Mississippi River Inspection Trip

The Mississippi River Commission will conduct its annual low-water inspection trip on the Mississippi River, August ...

read more →

Maintaining the Mississippi River

The Dredge Goetz crew continues to do what they do best – maintain the Mississippi River for navigation, the ...

read more →

Roen Salvage Nabs St. Louis Deal

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Detroit District has announced the award of a construction contract for ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (July 1-7, 2019).   One ...

read more →

Pigs Eye Lake Agreement Inked

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, has inked a project partnership agreement with the Ramsey ...

read more →

St. Louis River Project on the Table

Work on an extensive habitat restoration project will take place this summer in the St. Louis River estuary, where ...

read more →