Evers Administration: New wetland project in Brillion State Wildlife Area

July 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Evers Administration (Wisconsin) is embarking on a wetland project through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), together with the help of Ducks Unlimited, on the North Branch of the Manitowoc River on the northwest side of the Brillion State Wildlife Area in Calumet County.

photo courtesy of dnr.wisconsin.gov

This project aims to remove the excess cattail mats and sediment in portions of the channel and improve flow within the river and the surrounding marsh.

The river channel has become closed off due to the presence of dense mats of invasive and hybrid cattail.

As a result, these thick mats are slowing stream flow and degrading habitat quality for waterfowl and other species of wildlife.

Once the project is completed, the improved stream flow will promote the reestablishment of native wetland plants and open water areas on the property, which will result in increased waterfowl use.

The project will be funded by a mix of state Waterfowl Stamp funding which was awarded to the project by the Waterfowl Advisory Committee in April as well as a portion of the DNR’s Wildlife Management program’s Segregated Conservation funds designated for development projects. 

