Second Week of Cape Jaffa Works

Image source: Kingston District Council

Cape Jaffa Marina is now in the second week of the facility closure and works are progressing as scheduled towards the placement of the submersible discharge pipe, the Kingston District Council announced today.

According to the update, there are currently no anticipated delays, with works still aiming to be completed for Easter.

The Council and Cape Jaffa Development Company started this dredging campaign on Tuesday 10th March.

For the project, the officials are using Damen cutter suction dredger CSD350.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

CSD350 Working in Cape Jaffa

Kingston District Council and Cape Jaffa Development Company have begun dredging at the Cape Jaffa Marina. “We are ...

read more →

Temporary Closure at Cape Jaffa

Kingston District Council and Cape Jaffa Development Company are preparing for a temporary closure of the Cape ...

read more →

Cape Porpoise Dredging Wraps Up

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, has just released the latest update on the Cape Porpoise ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Cape Horn Beachfill Complete

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed dredged material placement at Cape Horn, Washington. The project was ...

read more →

All Set for Whisper Bay Dredging

Dredging preparation works are beginning next week at the Whisper Bay boat ramp, near the VMR in Cannonvale, ...

read more →

All Set for Settlement Shores Work

The Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (NSW) has just announced that pre-dredge survey works for the upcoming ...

read more →

Cape Jaffa Marina Dredge Update

The Kingston District Council, South Australia, has just released the latest update on the Cape Jaffa Marina ...

read more →

Update on Cape Henry Beachfill

The sand replenishment project on Cape Henry Beach wrapped up short of reaching Oak Street because the contractor ...

read more →

All Set for Cape Porpoise Dredging

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, recently awarded a $1.6 million contract to Coastline ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Maria Creek Dredging Underway

The Kingston District Council (SA) is continuing dredging operations in the Maria Creek channel following damaging ...

read more →

Currituck Busy in Cape May Inlet

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District Commander, LTC David Park, toured the dredging ...

read more →

GLDD Wins Cape May Beachfill

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District has awarded a contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ...

read more →

WEA Makes Good Progress in NZ

The Wynyard Edge Alliance (WEA) team has been working hard lately making a good progress on the America’s Cup ...

read more →

Landmark Moment for EGA

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) last week announced the arrival of Cape Taweelah, the first fully-laden Capesize ...

read more →

Tipner Lake Works Resume

Following the winter break, works on the North Portsea Island Coastal Flood Defense Scheme are due to start again ...

read more →