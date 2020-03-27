Second Week of Cape Jaffa Works

Cape Jaffa Marina is now in the second week of the facility closure and works are progressing as scheduled towards the placement of the submersible discharge pipe, the Kingston District Council announced today.

According to the update, there are currently no anticipated delays, with works still aiming to be completed for Easter.

The Council and Cape Jaffa Development Company started this dredging campaign on Tuesday 10th March.

For the project, the officials are using Damen cutter suction dredger CSD350.