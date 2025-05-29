Back to overview
Work continues to protect South Australia's coastline

Work continues to protect South Australia’s coastline

Coastal Protection
May 29, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Department for Environment and Water is working with local councils and other government departments to assess the impacts of Monday’s storm event on beaches across the South Australia.

Photo courtesy of DEW

According to DEW, there have been significant changes to beach profiles, including scarping of sand dunes at various locations along the metro coast. However, the beaches have held up relatively well.

Priority work to address damage at Semaphore Park will commence on Monday which will involve moving seagrass wrack from the accumulation at Glenelg and placing it between Third Avenue and Mirani Court. The seagrass wrack will then be covered with sand from the Semaphore breakwater.

DEW also added that sand delivery to West Beach and Henley Beach was able to recommence on Tuesday, and sand collection work on Glenelg Beach resumed today.

The State Government has made a commitment to restore West Beach within 5 years with 550,000m3 of external sand. 150,000 cubic meters of this external sand has already been delivered to West Beach, meaning a further 400,000 is still required.

The purpose of bringing in the sand is to provide shoreline protection in cases of extreme weather.

