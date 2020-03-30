SWSC Seeks USACE Permit to Dredge, Fill in Connecticut River

Photo by Craig Martin, USACE

Joshua Schimmel, of the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission (SWSC), is seeking a permit from the USACE New England District to conduct work in waters of the U.S. in conjunction with dredging and fill within the Connecticut River as part of the Connecticut River Sewers Crossing Project in Springfield and Agawam, Massachusetts.

This work is proposed within the Connecticut River from West York Street in Springfield to 250 M Street Extension in Agawam.

The project involves the installation of temporary structures and dredging within the Connecticut River and the discharge of dredged and/or fill material into the Connecticut River as part of the Connecticut River Sewers Crossing Project in Springfield and Agawam.

The purpose of this scheme is to install new redundant sewer crossings to the Springfield Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility (SRWTF) on Bondi’s Island. This project is a part of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)–mandated and approved Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Long Term Control Plan (LTCP).

The SWSC proposes a phased work schedule, where they will maintain a construction area within one half of the Connecticut River crossing corridor at a time. The contractor will maintain pile-supported exclusion barriers, bubble curtains, etc. around the in-water construction area, in order to exclude sturgeon and other resident fish species from gaining access to the construction area.

The deadline for submitting the comments is April 27, 2020.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

USACE Meeting in Stratford, CT

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, held a public information meeting recently in the Baldwin ...

read more →

New Haven Plans on the Table

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, is currently working on a Coastal Storm Risk Management ...

read more →

East Lyme Dredging Plan Unveiled

The Niantic Bay Yacht Club in East Lyme, Connecticut, is seeking a permit from the USACE New England District to ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Southwestern Dredging Proposed

Glenn Mueller of the Southwestern Yacht Club has submitted an Application for Permit to the U.S. Army Corps of ...

read more →

Kennebec Dredging Plan Unveiled

Bath Iron Works is seeking a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, to conduct work in ...

read more →

Maintaining the Mississippi River

The Dredge Goetz crew continues to do what they do best – maintain the Mississippi River for navigation, the ...

read more →

Replacing Duxbury's Seawall

The Town of Duxbury, MA, Department of Public Works, is seeking a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of ...

read more →

Kennebec Dredging Plan Unveiled

The Department of the Navy in Bath, Maine, is seeking a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct ...

read more →

Spotlight on LDWF Program

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) amended a notice of intent on changes to the dredge fill ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

USACE Event in Clinton Township

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, will host an informational outreach event entitled “Waterways, ...

read more →

AG Tong Enters Long Island Case

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has filed a memorandum of law in the United States District Court for the ...

read more →

James River Plan on the Table

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Norfolk District has received a joint application from Huntington Ingalls ...

read more →

Hammond Cove Plan on Display

The USACE New York District has received an application from the New York City Economic Development Corporation to ...

read more →

Levee L575b Works on the Way

An Ellicott dredge is on its way to Levee L575b for a repair work on one of the breaches along the Missouri River ...

read more →

Torrey Pines Project Proposed

The Los Penasquitos Lagoon Foundation is proposing to excavate cobble and sand from the Torrey Pines State Natural ...

read more →