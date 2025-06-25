Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Medieval sword with spiritual symbols found in Dutch river during dredging

Medieval sword with spiritual symbols found in Dutch river during dredging

Dredging
June 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A medieval sword, found during a dredging work on a river in the Netherlands, has gone on display at a museum in Leiden.

photo courtesy of Ruben de Heer/Rijksmuseum van Oudheden

The sword was found during routine maintenance dredging at the Linschoten Estate and has been donated to the Rijksmuseum van Oudheden (National Museum of Antiquities), according to a statement from the museum.

Dating from around 1050 to 1150 and measuring one meter (3.3 feet) in length, the sword is inlaid with gold-colored copper forming the shape of a cross and a spiritual symbol known as an endless knot, the museum also added.

The sword remains remarkably well-preserved after a thousand years. Only the organic components – such as the wooden grip and any leather wrappings – have succumbed to time,” the museum said.

“The iron is barely corroded due to the oxygen-poor environment of the wet soil. Traces of the wooden hilt are still visible on the preserved sword.”

It appears that the sword was deposited in the river on purpose, and there were no traces of a scabbard found nearby.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles