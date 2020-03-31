Higgins Announces $155.7 Million for Louisiana

Image source: Ellicott Dredges, LLC

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins has announced that the U.S. Department of the Interior will award Louisiana $155.7 million in GOMESA revenue-sharing funds.

The funding, which is derived from offshore energy production, will be used to finance coastal restoration efforts in Louisiana.

The State of Louisiana will administer $124,574,775.95, and the remaining $31.14 million will be administered by 19 parishes.

Six parishes in Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District will receive funds:

  • Calcasieu Parish, $1,638,988.85;
  • Cameron Parish, $2,092,861.04;
  • Iberia Parish, $1,636,190.83;
  • St. Martin Parish, $1,160,080.96;
  • St. Mary Parish, $1,364,113.38;
  • Vermilion Parish, $1,618,586.88.Commenting the latest news, Congressman Higgins, said: “This is a major investment, which greatly increases support for coastal projects in Louisiana. GOMESA provides critical funding for mitigation and restoration efforts along Louisiana’s coast. We support this endeavor and will continue working with President Trump’s administration to expand and preserve these important revenue-sharing provisions.”

