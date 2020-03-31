Higgins Announces $155.7 Million for Louisiana

zoom Image source: Ellicott Dredges, LLC

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins has announced that the U.S. Department of the Interior will award Louisiana $155.7 million in GOMESA revenue-sharing funds.

The funding, which is derived from offshore energy production, will be used to finance coastal restoration efforts in Louisiana.

The State of Louisiana will administer $124,574,775.95, and the remaining $31.14 million will be administered by 19 parishes.

Six parishes in Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District will receive funds: