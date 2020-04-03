The Dredge Sled Concept by EDDY Pump

zoom Image source: EDDY Pump

EDDY Pump has partnered with UAT Pacific and is now able to offer a complete dredging solution for effective slurry, sludge, and solids removal, named the Dredge Sled.

With the latest technology, the Dredge Sled is a cost-effective solution for pond, lagoon, canal, tailings pond, and settling tank dredging.

The Dredge Sled is powered by the EDDY Pump which is a heavy-duty industrial non-clog slurry pump designed for industrial pumping and dredging applications.

The main components include diesel-electric power station, floating barge attached to shore by a cable and winch system.

The EDDY Pump is lowered into the lagoon and stabilized with a sled to begin dredging. Optional water jetting rings are available for maximum agitation when desired.