Poland to Complete Construction of CSD Willem van Rubroeck

Jan De Nul Group’s biggest self-propelled cutter suction dredger was successfully loaded on board a semi-submersible transport vessel last week in Croatia, sending her to Poland for further completion of the construction works.

“The semi-submersible vessel successfully loaded our Willem van Rubroeck in just 2.5 hours, transporting her to Poland for further completion,” the company reported on social media.

JDN’s newest and biggest CSD was launched in August 2017 at the shipyard Uljanik in Croatia.

The delivery of the Willem van Rubroeck was planned for autumn 2018, but the construction and delivery of the vessel was delayed due to the reorganization and, later, bankruptcy of the shipyard.

Now, if all goes according to schedule, the new CSD will be ready for her first job in late 2020 or early 2021.