Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: CSD J.F.J. De Nul wraps up Tuticorin dredging and land reclamation (VIDEO)

Dredging
May 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

VOC Port Authority, Tuticorin, said that the dredging operations at the North Cargo Berth-III are now complete.

photo courtesy of VOC

With this achievement, a 14.2m draft will be available, enabling the commencement of cargo handling activities using state-of-the-art harbor mobile cranes from May 2025, the officials said.

As a result of this accomplishment, the Port has also reclaimed 11 hectares of land, which will be effectively utilized for cargo storage.

This capital development program was undertaken by the giant cutter suction dredger (CSD) J.F.J. De Nul.

